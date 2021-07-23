Shoals, AL Author Publishes Suspense Thriller
July 23, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsTwisted Sisters, a new book by Quinacco G., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Bre Anderson is a successful risk assessor, a proud mother, and a powerful ally to her four sisters. Their relationship may be twisted, but they always have each other's backs. Their wild past – and that one night of violence and death – is over.
When Bre's sister Sonia announces her upcoming wedding, it's time for all the sisters to reunite. But the time isn't happy – Sonia's fiancé is abusive, Bre starts receiving mysterious phone calls, and everyone is hiding something. Each sister has her secrets and those secrets are threatening the family. Bre has to look into the past to save the future. And if someone is breaking the rules, then Bre will make sure they pay. Trust.
Twisted Sisters is a suspenseful thriller about the importance of family and the consequences of betrayal. Keep your enemies close and your family closer. Because the ones you love the most can hurt you the most.
About the Author
Quinacco G. is a native of Alabama. Her interests are education, writing, helping others and her babies.
Twisted Sisters is a 262-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-4809-5933-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/twisted-sisters/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us