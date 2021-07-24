Knoxville, TN Disabled Veteran Publishes Self-help Guide
July 24, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News1001 Energy Tips, a new book by "BTU Bill" Clark, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the modern, high-tech world, it's easy to become immersed with technology and the promise to change one's lifestyles. In Save Energy Save $$$, Save Planet Earth, "BTU Bill" Clark compiles simple, easy ways to save energy at home, at work, on the road, and in every aspect of daily life. Accompanied by scientific explanations, the energy-saving tips leave readers with a lot to think about, and even to possibly implement in their lives. Visit whclark.com for further resources.
READERS' FAVORITE REVIEW 5 OUT OF 5 STARS!
In the review, Marie-Hélène Fasquel says in part, ""BTU Bill" Clark's 1001 Energy Tips is a fabulous non-fiction work. Unfortunately, we have to deal with the very real situation that the needs of our planet must be taken into account immediately. It is fascinating, clear, easy to follow, and engaging."
You can find the full review at https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/1001-energy-tips
About the Author
"BTU Bill" Clark is a licensed Professional Engineer. His energy tips began with a spot on a local AM radio station. He has published two textbooks with McGraw-Hill, Retrofitting for Energy Conservation and Electrical Design Guide for Commercial Buildings, and numerous tech papers.
1001 Energy Tips is a 342-page paperback with a retail price of $22.00 (eBook $17.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4117-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/1001-energy-tips/or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/1001-energy-tips/
