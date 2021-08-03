Lake Worth Beach, FL Author Publishes Novel Set in Savannah, GA
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSins of Savannah: The Secrets, the Sex, the Society of Savannah's First Family: a Roman à Clef Novel, a new book by Beau Bedford, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Born to a distinguished Savannah family, young Button Oglethorpe turns his back on family wealth and social position to follow his dream. On his journey to be a part of Hollywood's entertainment industry, he meets many obstacles; however, Button is always smiling and eternally optimistic.
Sins of Savannah: The Secrets, the Sex, the Society of Savannah's First Family: a Roman à Clef Novel is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7086-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/sins-of-savannah-the-secrets-the-sex-the-society-of-savannahs-first-family-a-roman-a-clef-novel/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us