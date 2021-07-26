CUSTOMCELLS brings three new shareholders on board following funding round
July 26, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsItzehoe/Tübingen, July 26, 2021 – CUSTOMCELLS has successfully concluded an international funding round. As one of the leading companies in the fields of development and series production of special lithium-ion battery cells, CUSTOMCELLS has secured the support of lead investors Vsquared Ventures and 468 Capital. Porsche Ventures joins CUSTOMCELLS as an additional shareholder and financial investor.
"With Vsquared Ventures and 468 Capital, as well as Porsche Ventures, we will have strong partners at our side in the future who will help us to drive the development of CUSTOMCELLS even more decisively – on both the national and international stage," says Leopold König, CEO and Co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS. "What we are particularly excited about is the spirit that all three of them bring to the table. Just like us, they share a belief in sustainable cutting-edge technology made in Germany. Together, we now have the opportunity to actively shape Germany's future viability and its role in battery cell development and production," König emphasizes. Lithium-ion batteries are considered a key technology for numerous industrial sectors, not only for the automotive industry.
International expansion with new partners on the side
"Lithium-ion battery cells play a crucial role in decarbonizing mobility – from electric cars to air travel and maritime transport. The shift towards mobility free of local CO2 emissions has begun, but is still limited by the performance of existing batteries," says Herbert Mangesius, Co-founder of Vsquared Ventures. "CUSTOMCELLS has built specialized and unique capabilities over a decade to address these exact performance challenges," says Mangesius.
"CUSTOMCELLS, with its focus on the development of customized high-tech solutions as well as small and medium production volumes, is making a key contribution to the development of the European battery cell industry. We are convinced that together we can further expand our leading international position in the field of cell technology in the coming years," says Florian Leibert, General Partner at venture capitalist 468 Capital, which has offices in Berlin and San Francisco.
Porsche Ventures, the venture capitalist of Porsche AG, has also joined CUSTOMCELLS as a new shareholder. "With its expertise in battery cell development, CUSTOMCELLS offers a wide range of potential applications via its investment in Cellforce Group GmbH and the associated synergies, particularly in maritime and vertical electric mobility," says Dr. Ulrich Thiem of Porsche Ventures. "The investment in CUSTOMCELLS benefits Porsche's battery strategy."
Contact:
Mike Eisermann
Head of Marketing & PR
Custom Cells Itzehoe GmbH
Fraunhoferstr. 1 b | 25524 Itzehoe, Germany
Phone: +49 160 4351 596
E-Mail: mike.eisermann@customcells.de
