Myrtle Beach, SC Author Publishes Fiction Novel
July 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Romanian Transport: Adventures of Jessie Lincoln, a new book by Marty Keene, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the adventures of Jessie Lincoln throughout many exotic countries, there is much mystery to be solved. After having a very secretive government piece of information given to Jessie by mistake, he must adjust his pride, goals, and motivation in order to do the right thing for his country.
About the Author
Marty Keene worked as an instructor and counselor in significant educational institutions and performed as an Ambassador of Friendship for the United States. He and his wife Kathy have developed, managed, and owned retail stores, golf courses, and different firms and services. Keene has been the owner and international distributor for the Regenerating PBS Wristband, LLC, which neutralizes the body from negative frequencies of the modern electrical world.
The Romanian Transport: Adventures of Jessie Lincoln is a 146-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4061-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/the-romanian-transport/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-romanian-transport-adventures-of-jessie-lincoln/
