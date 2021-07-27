Seaside, OR Author Publishes Collection Of Poetry
July 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWait, a new book by Denise Ayala, has been released by RoseDog Books Publishing.
You will find her in a small cottage surrounded by trees in a small town in Oregon. After a busy day of daily work, she will brew some tea, grab a cozy blanket and a good book, and cuddle up with her cat. For the past few years Denise Ayala has been encapsulating memories as poems. In Wait, you will find a few of her favorite memories and thoughts she has compiled when escaping the mundane.
Wait is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1048-1. It was published by RoseDog Books Publishing, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/wait/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/wait/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us