Birmingham, AL Author Publishes #1 Amazon Bestselling Novel

July 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLightning's Children is a #1 Amazon Bestseller! #1 in Religious Mysteries (Kindle store) and #1 in Teen & Young Adult Law & Crime Fiction eBooks on Amazon.com the week of 7/19/21!
Lightning's Children, a new book by John Logue, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Alec Spotsworth lives in Atlanta, Georgia, where he has been a newspaper reporter of minor events for seven years and a columnist for eight. His columns lay flat on the page: a cat with five toes, a hair compound of quince seed, the city's new one-way sign that has been pointing the wrong way. Typesetters in the composing room scream curses when handed the day's Spotsworth column. And then comes today.
He sits down and writes one name: Skeebo Wescott III. He stops. He thinks, and remembers the panties on the bus, visible for the full forty-five minute ride. He types, with no thought of stopping: The smooth bone under the skin of her legs and the deep, rising, altogether softness of her body join inside the rare, thin, swollen, breathing elasticity of soft white panties. Spotsworth's world, and Atlanta, will never be the same.
About the Author
John Logue was a sportswriter for ten years with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and he was a founding editor of Southern Living magazine and editor-in-chief of its book division, Oxmoor House. He has published seven Morris-and-Sullivan mystery novels, and one political novel, Boats Against the Current. He also helped the late Auburn football coach Pat Dye write his autobiography. He and his wife Helen Logue live in Birmingham, Alabama. He also likes to sneak in that he earned a basketball letter at what is now Auburn University.
Lightning's Children is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3442-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/lightnings-children/
