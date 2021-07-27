Coatesville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 27, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAngel Food, a new book by Diane Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Angel Food gives readers a full serving of kindness and caring for one another. With this story in a lyrical format, it will open the door to a conversation with children about the importance of being cared for and caring for all people. Life is not only about what you get but also what you give.
About the Author
Diane Turner shares a farm with her husband in Southeastern Pennsylvania. Her family was complete after the adoption of two Korean children. Turner has been involved in many forms of art. She has designed numerous gift products for both adults and children. Turner owns an Etsy shop creating characters from the wool of sheep from her farm and also paints murals.
Angel Food is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1508-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/angel-food/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/angel-food/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us