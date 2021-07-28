Sterling, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
July 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsJust Us Two, a new book by Stephanie Houston, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
About the Author
When Stephanie Houston and her husband became first-time parents to their son, Jack, they began reading to him from a very early age. They became frustrated, however, by having to read books over and over again that they did not enjoy. Just Us Two was developed because they wanted to provide a book that parents of very young children could enjoy themselves while reading to their little ones. Just Us Two is a funny and sweet story that families of all backgrounds can relate to.
Just Us Two is a 30-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1354-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/just-us-two/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/just-us-two/
Contact Information
