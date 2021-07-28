Louisville, KY Author Publishes Novel
July in September, a new book by Felicia Mabuza Nixon, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Dorian Benson is a young artist whose life changes when he discovers something epic about the paternity of his daughter. He goes through self-growth as a father, a friend, a brother, a son, and a lover when he discovers that life takes more than just being present. His protected heart must break for him to fully recognize that fearing love may be preventing him from feeling and experiencing it.
View the book trailer here: https://video214.com/play/IPoowuMHYrlRCE1qKkQ3dw/s/dark
About the Author
Felicia Mabuza Nixon is a female author who likes to write from a male perspective. She is nothing like any of her characters and has fun living a life that her personality would never allow her through her books. Some of her poetry is published in England, South Africa, and in the US. She also writes children's books in her native language, Zulu. She is an avid scholar who has completed five master's degrees and started writing July in September while she was in college.
Find more information about the author and July in September at:
Author's website: http://feliciamnixon.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JulyinSeptember
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/feliciamnixon/
July in September is a 250-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7907-2. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/july-in-september/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/july-in-september/
