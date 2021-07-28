Gueydan, LA Author Publishes Fiction Novel
July 28, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAngel of Mercy, a new book by Benni Hardy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Jenna Walter is a woman who has a misconception about what her life could be because of what she thinks it always had to be-unfulfilled. However, after winning a large amount of money in the lottery, she meets a most enigmatic man, Grant Reynolds. And from that stroke of luck, Jenna comes to realize that not just any but all things are possible.
About the Author
Benni Hardy has been an avid reader since she was a child and has always wanted to write. She has two children and four grandchildren. After putting her thoughts to paper,she has been writing stories ever since.
Angel of Mercy is a 272-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4625-4. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/angel-of-mercy-ebook/?showHidden=true
Contact Information
