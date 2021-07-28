German Federal Ministry of Transport announces funding of 6.6 billion euro for change to electromobility
In view of the ambitious climate targets, a comprehensive transformation of freight transport is unavoidable to reduce emissions. To support companies on this path, the German Federal Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced that it will promote the change to commercial vehicles with alternative drive systems. Specifically, this involves up to 80% of the additional investment costs compared to diesel vehicles. As a full-range supplier of climate-friendly commercial vehicles from 3.49 to 44 tons, Quantron AG is the ideal contact for new e-vehicles and for the electrification of existing vehicles.
Quantron AG is well prepared: The company draws on decades of experience in the commercial vehicle industry and has a total capacity of 8,000 vehicles. It offers a wide range of electric vehicles such as vans, trucks and waste disposal vehicles. Its comprehensive range includes, for example, the electrified QUANTRON QMM 12-130 based on a MAN chassis from €1,100*/month and the QUANTRON QHB 44-200 with electric drive based on the Mercedes-Benz Actros from €1,770*/month. In the e-transporter segment, there is, among others, the QUANTRON QLI 4-75 based on the Iveco Daily 40 C from €649*/month and the QUANTRON QLI 7-115 based on the Iveco Daily 70 C from €749*/month. The commercial vehicles from the e-mobility specialist have already been operating successfully for months.
Promoting the change from diesel to commercial vehicles with environmentally friendly and quiet electric drives is an important measure for decarbonizing freight transport. A total of approximately 6.6 billion euros will be made available for this purpose. The German Federal Ministry of Transport and Digital Infrastructure has announced that the funding program will cover both the purchase of new zero-emission commercial vehicles in classes N1, N2 and N3 and conversions to alternative drives in classes N2 and N3, at a rate of 80% of the additional costs compared with conventional diesel vehicles. Support is also provided for the expansion of the charging infrastructure required for e-vehicles in conjunction with vehicle purchase or conversion, also at 80% of the expenditure. Feasibility studies on the possible use of commercial vehicles with alternative drives are supported with up to 50% of the project-related costs.
Quantron AG accompanies its customers from the needs analysis and consultations through the conversion and delivery of the vehicles to maintenance and service offers with a comprehensive, Europe-wide service network. For more information, visit the company website at www.quantron.net or feel free to contact the e-mobility specialists at Quantron AG via sales@quantron.net.
*Offers plus VAT for lease-purchase with a term of 72 months and for chassis without bodywork / without special equipment and based on the announced BMVI subsidy exclusively within Germany. Residual value 15 %.
About Quantron AG
Quantron AG is a system provider of clean battery and hydrogen-powered e-mobility for commercial vehicles such as trucks, buses and vans. In addition to new electric vehicles, the wide range of services offered by the innovation forge includes the electrification of used and existing vehicles, the creation of individual overall concepts including the appropriate charging infrastructure as well as rental, financing and leasing offers and driver training. Quantron AG also sells batteries and integrated customised electrification concepts to manufacturers of commercial vehicles, machinery and intralogistics vehicles. The German company from Augsburg in Bavaria is a pioneer and innovation driver for e-mobility in passenger, transport and freight traffic. It has a network of 700 service partners and the comprehensive knowledge of qualified experts in the fields of power electronics and battery technology, through its cooperation with CATL, the world's largest battery producer. Quantron AG, as a high-tech spin-off of the renowned Haller GmbH, combines 138 years of commercial vehicle experience with state-of-the-art e-mobility know-how.
