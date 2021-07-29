Staten Island, NY Author Publishes Novel
July 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsH.O.O.: THE SERIES - Episode One Dangerous Encounters, a new book by James F. Hardy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
D.O.A. stands for Death's On Arrival! D.O.A. is an old school rapper from the days of long ago and he has a new twist and edge on his music. Gothic, ruff, rugged, and raw, he is one fourth member of the rap group H.O.O.: Handz on Operationz.
Look inside, you will soon see why he is called "Death" and why his group represents H.O.O.
Follow the author on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/HooHandzOnOperationz
H.O.O.: THE SERIES - Episode One Dangerous Encounters is a 56-page hardcover with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4636-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/h-o-o-the-series-episode-one-dangerous-encounters/
