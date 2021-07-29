Dearborn, MI Author Publishes Book on Consumer Rights
July 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWhistleblower: Many Attempts to Silence the Messenger, a new book by Ron Ragan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
It is not always those with the credentials who make a difference but also those with the concern. This is an effort to echo and speak out on behalf of the silenced and ignored consumer and draw attention to the backlash and attempt to muzzle the consumer.
The late congressman, John Lewis said, "If you seen an injustice, you are morally compelled to do something."
Jeffrey Fieger said, "If you don't stand for something, you stand for nothing."
FDR said "It's terrifying to look back over your shoulder when you're trying to lead and no-one is there."
Whistleblower: Many Attempts to Silence the Messenger is a 38-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4201-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/whistleblower-censored-sued-harassed-intimidated-threatened-assaulted/
