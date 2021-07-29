Chicago, IL Author Publishes Inspirational Christian Book
July 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFinding Me in You, a new book by Evangelist Lorri A Neely, M. Th, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
With many different circumstances throughout a person's life, women face very specific challenges that are hard to overcome, such as appearance, being rejected, pressure, or low self-esteem. Lorri Neely provides the encouragement one needs to survive these challenges through the comfort of God.
About the Author
Lorri Neely is a mother of three children and grandmother to three grandchildren. Her hobbies include traveling and reading. Neely's also helps hurting women and counsels the youth. She holds a Master's in Theology and a Bachelor's in Biblical Studies. Neely is also a Sunday school teacher, youth leader, and vice president of Daddy's Girls International.
Finding Me in You is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0801-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/finding-me-in-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/finding-me-in-you/
