Moore, OK Author Publishes Inspirational Christian Text
July 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsSurrender and Stand to Survive the Storm, a new book by P.J. Hunt-Williams, has been released by RoseDog Books Publishing., Inc.
The title of this book starts with surrender. Why the word surrender? And Who to surrender to? And When to surrender? Jesus says when you hear My voice. Life is life. Storms happen. I have heard others say, 'God is trying to teach us something.' Etc. Etc. I'd rather not address all that I have heard through the years. As I stated, Life happens and storms will occur. As you read through this book perhaps before you finish. I am believing for you to become encouraged.
The stand. What are we to and against and why? We stand against an enemy that takes every opportunity to try and convince us that God is a liar. But as one stands and trusts what God has said. That enemy flees. One can survive as the palm tree if one takes a stand on the solid Rock which is Jesus Christ. The anointed, the faithful witness, the first begotten from the dead, and The prince of the kings of the earth. Unto him who loved us, and washed us from our sins in his own blood. And has made us kings and priests unto God and his Father, to him be glory and dominion forever and ever. Amen.
About the Author
Author P.J. Hunt-Williams has authored two previous books entitled Death, Why not and The Lasting Scar. As always the books that have been written are personal. This author believes that this material will be relevant and unique to the reader.
As a former pastor, Certified Hospital Chaplain, Minister and Licensed Funeral Director, the author has touched many lives and has been touched by many. Married fifty years, mother of four and grandmother of four. Born in Jacksonville, Florida and raised on the beaches of Brunswick, Georgia.
Storms come into every person's life. There is no one that escapes. Through the storms the author has discovered that trusting and surrender is the way to survive. As the palm tree bends in the storm the tree survives and continues to grow stronger. The roots of the tree get deeper. Jesus said that he has overcome and with his help we are overcomers of every storm and situation that comes into a life.
Surrender and Stand to Survive the Storm is a 48-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-088-4. It was published by RoseDog Books Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/surrender-and-stand-to-survive-the-storm/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/surrender-and-stand-to-survive-the-storm/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
