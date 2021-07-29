New York, NY Author Publishes Technological Guide
July 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsBlockchain, a new book by Pauli Olavi Ojala and Sydney Rose, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Blockchain-a unique marriage of economics and technology. It is meant to revolutionize digital privacy, boost information security, and reinvent concepts of currency and finance. But what exactly is it, and how will understanding it change your life?
This is the first unbiased blockchain instruction manual for the real world. Blockchain: The Hype-Free Guide presents even the toughest concepts using clear examples to demystify blockchain and make sure you understand the pros and cons in every scenario where it could be used.
Reading this book, you'll gain confidence in understanding blockchain's inner workings and purpose. You'll be able to evaluate its potential applications, learn what's happening in the field now, and identify opportunities. Can learning about blockchain be fun? You bet! This book is engaging, practical, and user-friendly, guaranteed to elicit plenty of "ah-ha!" moments as the secrets of this technology are revealed.
About the Author
Pauli Olavi Ojala is a software architect with 23 years of experience in video, entertainment, user interface, and design applications. He has worked on everything from compilers to CAD to mobile games. Originally from Finland, Ojala became an entrepreneur after creating visual effects software in film school and saw it adopted by award-winning filmmakers and production companies. After being a founder in three startups, his fourth, Vidpresso, was acquired in 2018 by Facebook, where Ojala is currently a senior engineer.
Sydney Rose is a thought leader working at the intersection of technology and social change. She is the founder of Rose Gold Impact, which serves diverse organizations to maximize the value of their programs, technology, tools, and systems. Her passion is executing innovative strategy in the service of organizational growth and social impact. Rose holds a bachelor's degree in international studies from Boston College and a master's degree in social enterprise administration from Columbia University.
Blockchain is a 88-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-64913-057-0. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/blockchain/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/blockchain/
