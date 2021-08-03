International Author Publishes Novel
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsOnce Upon a Time in Arizona, a new book by Temur Pkhoveli, has been released by Dorrance Publishing., Inc.
Once Upon a Time in Arizona follows a good man named Leon as he struggles to provide for his young family during a strike at the mine. Though he tries and hopes to earn honest money, there are those nearby who conspire to illegally obtain cash, and Leon is quickly caught up in an intriguing mess that tests his honor and his beliefs of right and wrong. As he struggles to free himself from one poor decision after another, he's confronted by one temptation after another, but Leon keeps moving forward, hoping to return to his previously quiet, loving, and peaceful life.
About the Author
Temur Pkhoveli is an enthusiast writer.
Once Upon a Time in Arizona is a 210-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 and eBook ($11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3487-5. It was published by RoseDog Books Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/once-upon-a-time-in-arizona/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/once-upon-a-time-in-arizona/
