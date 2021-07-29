Casper, WY Author Publishes Fun Children's Story
July 29, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsYou Did It Jasper!, a new book by Dena High, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
You Did It Jasper! is a fun, classical, holiday story about overcoming obstacles. Though Jasper may sometimes mix things up, he proves that never giving up, having faith in yourself and doing your best will pay off in the end.
About the Author
Dena High and her husband have been married for fifty years. They have raised six daughters, and enjoyed watching their fourteen grandchildren, and one great-grandchild grow. Dena worked as a preschool teacher, focusing on special needs and fine-motor skill development. She enjoys writing and telling stories to groups of children, often about real life events re-imagined in fun and humorous ways.
You Did It Jasper! is a 36-page hardback with a retail price of $24.00 and eBook ($19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1438-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/you-did-it-jasper/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/you-did-it-jasper/
