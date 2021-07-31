Manhattan Office Design Introduces Humanscale's Float Desk
July 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Lifestyle NewsManhattan Office Design is proud to announce the release of the Humanscale Float Desk, the ultimate solution to the market of sit/stand desks.
Always underestimated until very recently, a desk for a Working Station, or for your own home office, tended to be considered satisfactory whenever it has a clean-cut surface and enough space for a personal computer and some space for notes. Nowadays, advances in ergonomics and medicine highly recommend alternating your posture, at least every hour, between walking, sitting, and standing. Since then, the sit/stand desk is a must for high-performance office workers.
The Humanscale Float Desk, by Humanscale Furniture, has a very friendly interface and it's very easy to operate. Like every Humanscale product, the Humanscale Float Desk has a premium quality design, to offer a valuable, comfortable experience. With its all-new patented counterbalance mechanism, the Humanscale Float Desk allows you to move effortlessly from a sit to stand position, without interrupting your workflow, whether in its manual or electric model. With a minimalist beauty, the Humanscale Float Desk fits in every space, from Home Offices to Corporate Offices.
Manhattan Office Design and Humanscale Furniture have a very successful relation already with ergonomic solutions like the Humanscale Monitor Arms, or the Humanscale Quickstand, not to mention the Humanscale Freedom Chair. Therefore there are high expectations of another successful release, supported by the sales experience and convenience of Manhattan Office Design.
For further information, don't hesitate to call Manhattan Office Design for a fast and quality response, at (212) 466-6476, or send us an email at info@manhattanofficedesign.com.
