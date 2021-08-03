Decatur, AL Author with Epilepsy Publishes Poetry Collection In Celebration of Disability Awareness Month
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsAbstract Poetry for Abstract Times (Feelings from the Heart), a new book by Shelley Piatt, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Shelley Piatt's abstract poetry is vastly different from the average poetry styles seen today. Her unique style of poetry portrays life and the world around us in a whole new view. Her inspiring verses will provide a newfound confidence to her readers and show what can come from following your heart, learning from the past, and not taking yourself too seriously.
Abstract Poetry for Abstract Times (Feelings from the Heart) is a 42-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4702-8. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/abstract-poetry-for-abstract-times/ or our online bookstore at http://rosedogbookstore.com/abstract-poetry-for-abstract-times-feelings-from-the-heart/
