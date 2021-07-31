Government Office Furniture, Certified For Success
July 31, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsGovernment Office Furniture is proud to announce its certification at the Minority and Women Business Enterprise Program, NYC MWBE Program. This certification verifies that is owned, operated, and controlled by citizens or permanent residents of a minority group living in NYC and it complements the 8a Certification, granted by the US Small Business Administration.
The MWBE Program puts local NYC-certified businesses on the proverbial map, prioritizing them for state government procures and services. But this is not the only reason why Government Office Furniture has to be considered as your main choice in office procure.
More than a regular office furniture MWBE provider, Government Office Furniture has a long-time partnership with the best brands in the market to offer you quality above all. The extensive catalog of the Government Office Furniture comprises impeccable solutions in seating, storage, desks, tables, benches, and panels, among others, where quality and design cope with all your needs.
And beyond affordable prices, Government Office Furniture offers valuable additional services for your agency, like planning, project management, installation, and asset management, among others, going with you along the whole process of a successful and productive procure.
For further information, don't hesitate to call Government Office Furniture for a fast and quality response, at (212) 600 115, or send us an email to info@governmentofficefurniture.com
