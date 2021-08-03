Newton, KS Author Publishes Sci-Fi Meets Fantasy Novel
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsUnholy Alliance, a new book by Frisco Sullivan, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Unholy Alliance is about a scientific experiment gone wrong. A good theory turns into a calamity for humanity as human drones get exposed to a chemical, causing them to become mindless flesh-eating creatures. As they continue to multiply, a supposedly mythical creature is found to be real. The only hope humanity has is to decide to either side with those who want them for food but can be reasoned with, or creatures who only want to kill you.
Unholy Alliance is an engaging, entertaining, and suspenseful tale in which you will enjoy seeing two iconic groups meet and fight to see who will win.
About the Author
Frisco Sullivan is an avid archer, martial artist, and author who works a full-time job. He tries to keep his personal life personal. Frisco has a bachelor's degree from Emporia State University, graduating in 1995. He also graduated from the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center (KLETC) in 2006.
Unholy Alliance is a 482-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1206-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/unholy-alliance/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/unholy-alliance/
