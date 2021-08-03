Canton, TX Author Publishes Nonfiction Book
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCan I Help You, a new book by Jon Lewis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Can I Help You describes the journey of the author from childhood to retirement. How family relationships can affect people and how remote family members helped him overcome problems.
Although the author has a master's degree, his success has come mostly from learning outside traditional education. The readers can gain success through self-help from many sources including libraries. They can learn the difference between wants and needs and take action to become very successful in whatever they do in their life.
About the Author
Since retiring, Jon Lewis has been giving back. He joined CASA for kids until a health problem ended that. He is a member of two chambers of commerce, was a volunteer at the local library, and continues to be a Friend of the Library. Having overcome many obstacles, he has helped many people overcome their obstacles. Perhaps his story will help others learn to live a better and more successful life.
Can I Help You is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1551-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/can-i-help-you/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/can-i-help-you/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us