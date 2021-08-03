Pine Bluff, AR Author Publishes Autobiography
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Life of a Black Man, a new book by Henry E. Goodloe, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Life of a Black Man is the autobiographical tale of Henry E. Goodloe's life. Put yourself in another's shoes to experience both the good and bad of growing up a Black man in Arkansas in the forties, fifties, and beyond.
The Life of a Black Man is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 (eBook $5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3147-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-life-of-a-black-man/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-life-of-a-black-man/.
