Beaverton, OR Author, Poet, And World War II Vet Publishes Her Sixth Book
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsA Different Sort of Hero, a new book by Patricia R. Liles, has been released by RoseDog Books, Inc.
Erin's small figure was walking away, down the pine forest's dirt road, carrying a suitcase, which struck Katherine as a final gesture.
Against the backdrop of New Mexico in 1939, Forest Ranger Patrick Murray, at the death of his wife in childbirth, is left with an infant girl to raise at a ranger station in the Rocky Mountains, northwest of Santa Fe. Having enlisted the aid of his twin sister, Katherine arrives from North Carolina bringing news that his deceased wife's parents are coming to take the baby away from him. Heartened by Katherine's presence, he tends to his duties, which include a trip to North Carolina nurseries to oversee transport of delicate pine tree starts. While there, he reunites with his childhood friend, Erin Kelsey, and they plot to save the baby by eloping the night before he returns to the ranger station. It is their secret until needed to protect the infant from the threat. He has sworn to release Erin when there is no longer a threat.
The marriage is no longer a secret when Erin arrives with his parents for a visit to Mountain View Ranger Station. Oblivious to Erin's love for him, life around Patrick is turbulent as he learns the true meaning of love in a place he wants never to leave, and is astonished by Erin's unselfish bravery.
About the Author
In this sixth book, a romantic suspense, author Patricia R. Liles has presented the life of Forest Ranger Patrick Murray and his special love story.
Liles was from such a family. She left it for city life with her family at age fifteen to serve the next years in World War II. She married her soldier afterward and had only memories of that childhood. She paints in oils, loves arts and crafts and pets. She studied faithfully for her literary craft and has also been published in seven poetry anthologies. She presents this new book with the hope that every one of her faithful readers will appreciate the hours spent reading, away from the worries of the Covid-19 pandemic, political problems, and unrest of the year 2020.
A Different Sort of Hero is a 220-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 and eBook ($12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4695-3. It was published by RoseDog Books, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/a-different-sort-of-hero/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/a-different-sort-of-hero/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
