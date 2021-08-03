Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Collection of Poetry
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe One Who, a new book by Sierra Romero, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The One Who is a collection of poetry about author Sierra Romero's very abusive childhood, growing up, and life getting better. It's interesting because it follows a path we take from being broken to healing to learning to love. Not many people share her story-or they do but haven't told it yet.
People who grew up in abusive homes or in foster care can certainly benefit from her writings and realize there is light at the end of the tunnel. They can grow from their situation and discover that dreams are valid no matter where you come from.
About the Author
Sierra Romero is a foster kid from Ohio who overcame it all. She has her little sister Eva, who's her best friend in the world and the reason she stayed alive through all of this.
Sierra received a BFA in acting from her dream school in LA, AMDA, and now she's a vegan actor who loves to cook, write, act, and play with her guinea pigs. She's also a nanny and really enjoys caring for children.
The One Who is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3449-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-one-who/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-one-who/
