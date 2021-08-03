Akron, PA Author Publishes Novel
August 03, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVejosac, a new book by Malachi Issac, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Jacob Dover has come to the realization one night that his life may never mean anything more than the mass that creates a somewhat unique lump on his almost old mattress that he lays on and will never mean anything more to anyone. Though the night he accepts this harsh fact, an incredibly beautiful woman appears in his room and not only claims to be a succubus, but the mother of his child, who has become the self proclaimed antichrist and plans the kill the world and grant him an excruciating death for reasons not yet disclosed. Jacob then understands the fact that some nights are better spent asleep rather than staying up and relapsing unto his depressive thoughts."
Vejosac is a 204-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (hardcover and eBook available). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7199-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/vejosac-pb/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us