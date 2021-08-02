Oxnard, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 02, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCocoa Bear Makes a Friend: The Adventures of Cocoa Bear and Flutterby, a new book written by Cindy Van Order and illustrated by Annie Ludes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Cocoa Bear Makes a Friend follows the lovable three-year-old bear on his quest to find a friend to play with. Join Cocoa Bear and his new, very colorful friend Flutterby as they take on exciting adventures together-with Mama Bear's permission of course! Who knows what fun things they will discover!
About the Author
Cindy Van Order is a retired preschool teacher who taught for over thirty years in addition to being a devoted mother of two and loving wife. Cindy has recently achieved two of her lifelong dreams: living at the beach and becoming a children's book author. This is Cindy's first book in her children's series The Adventures of Cocoa Bear and Flutterby, with her step-daughter Annie Ludes illustrating.
Cocoa Bear Makes a Friend: The Adventures of Cocoa Bear and Flutterby is a 36-page hardcover with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1423-6. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/cocoa-bear-makes-a-friend-the-adventures-of-cocoa-bear-and-flutterby/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
