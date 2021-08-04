Normal, IL Author Publishes Children's Book
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Toy Box, a new book by Vicky M. Van Dan-Pletsch, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Toy Box is a short story for children ages 2-8 years old. Children will be able to enjoy reading and recognizing the words from familiar items in their own toy boxes. Reading this book to children, will also remind adults of some of their own joyful memories of childhood toys.
About the Author
Vicky M. Van Dan-Pletsch has taught music in the public schools for thirty-seven years, retiring in June 2017. She currently teaches private music lessons to students of all ages, plays the clarinet in the Bloomington-Normal Community Band, is a member of the Clarinet Choir, and is a church organist and pianist. She belongs to and is a member of the NAfME, TRS, IRTA, AARP, McLean County Farm Bureau, and has been active with Special Olympics, Relay for Life, and Habitat for Humanity. Her hobbies include music, baking, cooking, crafting, landscaping, Taekwondo, walking, and writing. She collects music from all genres, music boxes, snowmen, spoons from around the world, teddy bears, Green Bay Packers paraphernalia, and has a sweet tooth for dark chocolate. Vicky has been married to Dan for over thirty-seven years. They have two sons: Justin, who is married to Emily, and Jared. Justin and Emily have given Vicky two granddaughters, Mary-Margaret and Rachel.
Author Links:
https://readingis4all.wixsite.com/vicky
https://www.facebook.com/Vicky-M-Van-Dan-Pletsch-Official-912907292379681/
My Toy Box is a 70-page hardcover with a retail price of $29.00 (eBook $24.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0786-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-toy-box/
Contact Information
