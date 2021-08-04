Sicklerville, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsKalvin the Groundhog from Kahli Road, a new book by Paulette Cox, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This story introduces the reader to Kalvin, a groundhog, and may be the first in a series that helps the reader learn interesting facts about groundhogs, while helping the reader become more aware of themselves.
This is crucial because it helps young minds to become more aware of very important facts about themselves as they grow and learn. It is the author's hope that the reader will become more self-aware and open to learning about others, even if, like the groundhog, they are shy and often isolated, but can be of so much benefit to others. The groundhog has lots of fascinating things about their personalities and lives that can benefit humans, but not much is written about them for kids-until now.
About the Author
A few years ago, Paulette Cox and her husband purchased their current residence, which sits on just under four acres of land, in southern New Jersey, and she soon discovered that, among other creatures, there were groundhogs on the property. Cox found them fascinating to watch and often found herself giggling at their antics and decided to share her observations. Cox has been writing all her life, but only recently decided to take it a step further and publish. In addition to being an author and wife, Cox is the mother of a fifteen-year-old daughter and a thirteen-year-old son. Cox loves all the arts, and even recently started to learn the guitar. It is her hope that readers will enjoy the groundhog as much as she does.
Kalvin the Groundhog from Kahli Road is a 30-page hardcover with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4248-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/kalvin-the-groundhog-from-kahli-road/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
