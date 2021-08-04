West Covina, CA Author Publishes Dark Fantasy Novel
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Creature, a new book by Erik Gonzalez, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Raiders took everything from Archie Hughes. They broke into his home, stole his family's valuables, and killed his parents while he hid in the cellar. In Infernus, grizzly scenes like these are common, and Archie's future consists of roaming the town's scorching streets. Without a safe place to call home, barely living on raw scraps from the butcher's storehouse, Archie's life has become tortured and pointless. In a twist of fate, he finds himself with a difficult decision: accept lifelong servitude to the queen's mysterious advisor-where a dark, arcane ritual is prepared for him-or kneel at the executioner's axe, ending his life.
About the Author
Erik Gonzalez has envisioned, written, and edited fiction works since 2008. He holds a Bachelor of the Arts degree in psychology from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and his works explore motifs of deep character reflection and personal growth. He lives in West Covina, California, where he spends leisure time playing strategy games and working on future novels set in the realm of dark fantasy.
The Creature is a 382-page paperback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1569-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/the-creature/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/the-creature-a-trilogy-chronicle/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us