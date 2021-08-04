Grimes County, Texas Author Publishes Poetry
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsWritings Created Throughout the Soul, a new book by Melonie White, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Writings Created Throughout the Soul is a heartfelt collection of the beautiful words that come from author Melonie White's heart. This inspirational piece celebrates Black lives, love, and miracles from God. May we all be inspired to have these words within soften our hearts and minds.
Writings Created Throughout the Soul is a 712-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (eBook $31.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6376-4088-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/writings-created-throughout-the-soul/
