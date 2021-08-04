The Villages, FL Author Publishes Novel
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPhantom of the Beach, a new book by David L. Maurer, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Escaping from the world closing in around him, Randy drives away from his family in Boston up the coast of Maine in search of answers. A mysterious woman appears on the beach and compels him into a surreal world of sexual exploitation that he's only read about in detective novels. How can he, an accountant from Boston, rescue this beautiful young woman? Why does he feel such a need to do it? Is she real or is she a phantom?
About the Author
David L. Maurer, author, was born in Central Illinois and spent his first eighteen years growing up on a farm with five brothers and sisters. For his entire life, he has been a writer and a singer.
Phantom of the Beach is a 236-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1196-9. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/phantom-of-the-beach/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us