Redding, CA Author Publishes Science Fiction Adventure Novel
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsCitadel of the Stars, a new book by Aaron Simons, has been released by RoseDog Books.
In the spring of 1994, Jim and Tina are nonconformists with the strongest relationship imaginable. They turn 18, are about to graduate, go onto college, and have their lives ahead of them. But the next day, Tina goes missing…
Five years later, Jim's life has almost completely fallen apart. Tina's parents have moved, he lost his family in a car accident, and he feels he's about to lose everything. He's with the dog Tina gave him on their birthday and Tina's cat when he decides to give up hope…
Then Jim, the dog, and the cat are brought to the magical world Tina has been lost on. She tells him that she had been abducted by a highly advanced civilization called Pralmist in a parallel dimension. But something went wrong and she ended up on another world called Maylan, unique in that its reality is everyone has powers that Earth people only read about in comic books…
Now the Pralmistians are able to transport their armies to other dimensions and have invaded looking for Tina and to bring Maylan under their control. But there is a prophecy that when a woman from an unknown world appears, her abductors will invade. They must bring the Chosen One, the woman's one true love, to Maylan…
Facing overwhelming odds, Jim, Tina, and the Maylan Warriors must go on a journey to find the four Sacreida Stones to form the Sacreida Sword, the one weapon on Maylan that can destroy the Pralmistians. Can a peaceful agrarian warrior society led by a man with no military training bring an entire world together and lead them against the Pralmistians whose army has completely conquered their entire universe?
Citadel of the Stars is a 164-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6495-7852-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For more information, or to request a review copy, please go to our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/citadel-of-the-stars/ or our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/citadel-of-the-stars/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
RoseDog Books
Contact Us