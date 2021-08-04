Cranberry, PA Author Publishes Memoir
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsFrom Hell and Back: Never Give Up, a new book by Elena Granofsky, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Elena Granofsky did not write this book because she is an expert author. In fact, she would say she is far from it. However, there are things in life that happen naturally and exceed even those who have been in the field for decades. She did not write this book to be a bestselling author and sell more books because, to be honest, this is probably her first and last book, so pay attention. So, if she did not write for those two purposes, why did she write it? TO SHARE HER STORY and hope it gets to as many people as possible, especially those who are going through a tough time. As messy as her story may be, she can finally say that hers was a Cinderella story. Although her happy ending came just recently, it is better than she would have ever dreamt of-and she still has time to live her dream life. This is because one thing you learn after such a stressful time is that time is an illusion, and it never stops you from enjoying what you want. So, what inspired Granofsky? They say that every circumstance can be positive or negative based on how you decide to view it. Hers is a story of sadness, grief, and sorrow over the years with seemingly no end in sight. She tells her story honestly, without sugarcoating the details. You may wonder what kind of a person relieves the saddest moment of their life, but Granofsky believes that is the path of healing. So, let's get into it.
From Hell and Back: Never Give Up is a 46-page paperback with a retail price of $10.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-565-3. It was published by RoseDog Books, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/from-hell-and-back/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/from-hell-and-back-never-give-up/
