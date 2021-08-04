Flushing, NY Author Publishes Fun Book
Why Tales of the Toilet? You've seen it before your own eyes; someone accidently opens the door to someone using the toilet, entering a restroom with no privacy to someone on the toilet, a classic TV sitcom showing a bathroom with no toilet, favorite movies, novels, comic books, the internet, and standup comedy. It's only entertainment, and I hope you enjoy it. Stay safe and stay blessed!
About the Author
Wilder Sam Brounson lives in Queens, New York, and was raised in Brooklyn. He has always been imaginative, turning stories from reality, just like the stories he wrote in his first book, My Collection of Short Stories.
Growing up in Brooklyn, in the heart of New York City, raised in a single-family household, Brounson attended elementary school IS 246, now MS 246 Walt Whitman, and James Madison High School, and then moved on to several jobs, from working at McDonalds to working at JFK airport. Besides writing, his other hobbies are music, sports (basketball), watching wrestling (WWE), videos, and, of course, reading. Currently, he resides in Flushing, NY, with his partner/fiancé (hope-to-be wife), and she inspires him. This project is not only dedicated to her, but also to his family and friends and to The Heavenly Father for giving him the talent to create.
Tales of the Toilet is a 196-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7838-0. It was published by RoseDog Books, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/tales-of-the-toilet/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/tales-of-the-toilet/
Contact Information
