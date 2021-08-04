Germansville, PA Author Publishes Children's Book
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Dog Has Super Powers!, a new book by Michelle Jones, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A child's bond with a dog is super! When adults see dogs cuddling, playing, and eating table scraps of yucky food, that's just a dog being a dog. For a child, these are special super powers. They can be comforting, silly, and even help through tough times. Gixxer the dog shares special, super memories with his human little girl.
About the Author
Michelle Jones was inspired to share the special memories her daughter shared with the family dog after he passed away. She takes much of her inspiration from the experiences she shares with her husband and two children. She also enjoys puzzles, reading, and traveling.
My Dog Has Super Powers! is a 30-page hardbound with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6461-0472-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-dog-has-super-powers/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-dog-has-super-powers/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
