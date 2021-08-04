South Carolina Islands Author Publishes Novel
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMinnie McCormack, a new book by Paul Tillman, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Minnie, a country girl from the Panhandle of Florida, is tricked into smuggling cocaine by a wealthy gulf coast real estate financier and his opportunistic cohort.
Her story involves romance, aviation, deception, violence and courage. Follow Minnie as she calls upon her determined spirit, intelligence and the support of her friends to defeat the men who deceived her.
About the Author
Paul Tillman, born into a Navy family, has had a life-long interest in flying. He grew up in a family that traveled and moved often, enabling him to experience that world. His love for flying lead him to become both a pilot and flight instructor in the Navy. Paul is now retired and lives on Seabrook Island, South Carolina.
Minnie McCormack is a 302-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0244-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/minnie-mccormack/
