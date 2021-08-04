Pahoa, HI Author Publishes Autobiography
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Little Bird, a new book by Theresa H. Kulla-Klink, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
My Little Bird is a nonfiction experience from Theresa H. Kulla-Klink about her life before, during, and after WWII. The most interesting parts of this book are summed up in one word: LIFE. This is her long life experience, which includes the ups and downs of life.
May Theresa's messages in My Little Bird inspire and remind you to never give up in life.
About the Author
Since she was a child, Theresa H. Kulla-Klink's desire was always to write about experiences that could one day help others, especially during the time of WWII. Although still young during this time, she tried to help people in need such as distributing food and shelter. As time passed, her hobbies changed to hoping and traveling the world. Her other interests include visiting museums, arts, and cultural centers.
My Little Bird is a 702-page paperback with a retail price of $36.00 (Hardcover $37.00, eBook $31.00) . The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1483-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-little-bird-pb/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-little-bird-pb/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
