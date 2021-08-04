FCS Fire Consulting is Canada's 1st ULC Authorized S-1001 Integrated Systems Testing Service Provider
August 04, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBarrie, ON - After a rigorous certification process, the team at FCS Fire Consulting Services Ltd is proud to announce that they are officially the first ULC listed and authorized S-1001 Integrated Systems Testing Service Provider, with the authority to issue a mandated final clearance certificate.
Since June of 2020, jurisdictions across Canada have been implementing this new provision in the National Building and Fire Codes. It ensures the functional integration of fire protection and life safety systems by testing them as a whole in accordance with the CAN/ULC-S1001, Integrated Systems Testing of Fire Protection and Life Safety Systems.
"The S-1001 is a crucial step forward in fire safety. Individual systems were tested in the past, but the integration test makes sure that each one of those systems is talking to the others and triggering the next stage," said Michele Farley, President of FCS Fire Consulting Services Ltd.
The ULC Integrated Systems Testing Program assists regulators / AHJs and building owners in confirming that organizations and individuals designated as Integrated Testing Service Providers have:
ULC has established qualification criteria to which Integrated Testing Coordinators (ITC) agents and participants will be assessed and qualified based on their level of experience, certifications, skills, etc.
The testing process needs to be designed by an engineer, and an engineer needs to sign off on the final documentation. FCS is uniquely positioned by holding a Certificate of Authorization (C of A) from Professional Engineers Ontario, with access to a network of professional engineers.
"This is a significant milestone in the fulfillment of UL's safety mission in Canada," said Joe Hosey, Country Manager of UL Canada.
"Through this program, we are happy to support in the implementation of a new code requirement to verify that the systems intended to protect building occupants against fire and other risks operate properly together according to their inter-relationship."
The new regulations will impact any engineering firm or developer applying for a building permit for a new build or major changes. Many municipalities in Ontario currently require you to list your S-1001 firm when you submit your building permit application.
-30-
About FCS
For over 25 years, FCS has been a leading consulting firm specializing in fire code compliance, auditing, alternative compliances, staff training on fire code building condition assessments, and evaluation for developers, engineering firms, property managers, and owners.
FCS holds a Certificate of Authorization (C of A) from Professional Engineers Ontario. FCS is also Canada's first ULC listed S-1001 Integrated Systems Testing Service Provider, and one of the leading authorities on all elements of the Ontario Fire Code (OFC) and code retrofits.
The Fire Code is the law! You are not a fire code expert, but not being in compliance puts your people and your building at risk. Fire Departments across Ontario are increasing inspections and enforcement to keep people safe. We can help you achieve and maintain sustainable fire code compliance.
About UL Canada
Underwriters Laboratories of Canada (UL Canada) is an independent product safety testing, certification and inspection organization. We have tested products for public safety for 100 years and we are accredited by the Standards Council of Canada and International Accreditation Service, Inc.
UL Canada's greatest accomplishment is the prevention of accidents: Whether it's a home appliance that does not electrocute the operator or a fire extinguisher that operates properly when needed, the unseen contributions to public safety, health and protection of the environment are UL Canada's legacy.
Contact Information
Chris Adams
FCS Fire Consulting Services
Contact Us
Chris Adams
FCS Fire Consulting Services
Contact Us