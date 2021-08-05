Orlando, FL Author Publishes 2nd Novel of Social Justice
August 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsThe Return of the NY Villains for Justice, a new book by Marta Nater, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
The Return of the NY Villains for Justice is the second novel in this series by author Marta Nater. It highlights the story of each villain and their different struggles for social justice. Amadou fights for black lives and prejudice within the law enforcement system in the Bronx (and all over the country), Nina Dansk and Cora Rollins (along with the beast Shadow Claw) fight for harsher punishments for pedophiles and rapists, and Jerico Raven and Danny Rojas fight for order in their precinct. The villains are very passionate for justice and will stop at nothing to achieve it, no matter the consequences.
About the Author
Marta Nater was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, but was raised in the northern parts of New York and Massachusetts from the age of one. The family later relocated to Florida because of her father's health issues. She comes from a large family that consists of eight brothers and three sisters. Marta was raised within a maladjusted and dysfunctional home, suffering sexual abuse. Because of an unexplained spiritual experience, she was able to overcome her childhood abuse and now her life is ruled by her love for God. She currently lives with her husband Jamie and enjoys walking on the beach, gardening, reading, writing, roller-skating, and Latin dancing.
The Return of the NY Villains for Justice is a 168-page paperback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1392-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/the-return-of-the-ny-villains-for-justice/
