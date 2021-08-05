Metuchen, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
August 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Big Dreams, a new book by Edward M. Carute, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
At night or during the day, do you dream of who you'll be when you grow up? An actor, a teacher, a pilot? Or are you an aspiring astronaut, firefighter, or doctor? Do you dream of all these things?
My Big Dreams reminds children of all ages that they can be anything they want when they grow up. Be proud of whatever you dream, no matter how big or small, and know that you possess the power within yourself to make your dreams come true!
About the Author
Similar to the child in My Big Dreams, Edward M. Carute's dream has always been to publish a children's book, and he followed that dream right to this book, where he hopes to inspire young children to follow their own Big Dreams.
In high school, Carute was a teacher's assistant in a fifth-grade class and even frequented as a friendly clown at children's birthday parties. As he got older, he became a youth basketball coach for middle-schoolers. Helping children has been a passion of Carute's since he was young.
In addition to being an author, his career is in the food industry, and he carries the dream of opening his own restaurant someday. He loves to cook, travel, watch and play sports, write poetry, play chess and card games, tell jokes, and most of all spend time with his family and friends.
Website: https://mybigdreamsbook.com/
My Big Dreams is a 32-page hardback with a retail price of $23.00 (eBook $18.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6491-3189-8. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-big-dreams/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-big-dreams/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us