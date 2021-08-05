Cleona, PA Veteran Author Publishes Book
August 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLightning Strikes Twice, a new book by Carl Mohler, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Lightning Strikes Twice is a book on military history from the Vietnam era. The book examines the struggles of several veterans from that era, especially in dealing with PTSD. Author Carl Mohler has had the extreme fortune of meeting all these vets in person and discussing all the trials and tribulations they had to deal with, especially in the jungle warfare of Vietnam and the mental energies they had to endure when they returned state-side. Being labeled a criminal for all of them was a tough one.
About the Author
Carl Mohler is a retired commissioned officer from the USAR. He retired in 1991 after serving as the Redeployment Chief for the 381st Personnel Service Company in Pirmasens, FRG. 2LT Mohler was retired with an honorable discharge with PTSD and other medical conditions. He went on to get an MBA in accounting and have a successful ten-year career in accounting and finance. Now he is successfully retired on disability from the local VA after surviving a rough battle with encephalitis.
Lightning Strikes Twice is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 and eBook ($7.00). The ISBN is 978-1-63661-015-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/lightning-strikes-twice/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/lightning-strikes-twice/
