DeepSEOcon 2021 Adapting to Pandemic
August 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Technology NewsDeepSEOcon formally announced today that their 2021 event is on-track for its September 7th launch date, with an array of some of the most celebrated speakers in the digital marketing community.
Doc Sheldon, co-host of the event, said that after being forced to postpone their 2020 conference, he and his partner, Steve Gerencser, decided they would find a way to launch their inaugural conference, in spite of all the pitfalls.
Originally slated to take place in Ensenada, Mexico, about 100km south of Tijuana, DeepSEOcon was to be a one-day conference, with a second day of optional deep-sea fishing, about 50 miles offshore.
"We had everything planned," said Doc. "Venue, hotel, catering, transportation from the border - even down to the boat charter and on-site assistants. Changing to virtual should be a lot simpler, right? Turns out, not so much!"
Gerencser added, "Yeah, the costs definitely were reduced, and we reduced the ticket price accordingly. But we knew we still needed to bring something special to the table, to make it successful - that the success of our future events will depend largely on how well this goes off."
Asked how they intend to ensure their conference's success, Steve said their first decision was to make it a two-day conference, instead of one. "That let us double the number of speakers and topics," he said. "We already had some big-name speakers committed, but there were some more great presenters who expressed interest, so we decided to add a day to make room for them."
Doc added, "And because these were all well-known speakers with many years of experience, it gave us an opportunity to make the general character of the conference a bit more advanced – more than the SEO 101 level stuff seen at some conferences."
Gerencser also said that to try to compensate for the lack of social interaction, they've engaged a special event management firm to help make things special. "With the help of our awesome primary sponsors, Web Traffic Advisors and Internet Marketing Ninjas, as well as associate sponsor, Duda, we have several little surprises planned, to help make it a memorable event… hopefully, the best virtual event of the year."
DeepSEOcon is a joint effort of Steve Gerencser, in Sardis, TN, and Doc Sheldon, in San Diego, CA. Their September 7th & 8th conference is their first together, but one which they intend to make an annual event.
Contact Information
Doc Sheldon
DeepSEOcon
+1(619)550-2872
Contact Us
