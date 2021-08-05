Carlisle, PA Author Publishes Novel
August 05, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsPain, a new book by Adam Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After Sky blamed her years of alcoholism and abuse on her mother, and others, she has found that love does not exist. After throwing herself into traffic to end her pain she hears the sound of a bell and awakens in an old house, full of strange people. Each one has their own scared pains and some are hidden by slowly, cracking masks. A very odd man named Abdus Shafi claims to own the house and calls it a place of healing as he assures her that he is there to help. But Abdus's claims grow farther from the truth as some simply strange occurrences take a dark turn. While battling her own issues, and a voice from her past, Sky will have to make the choice of finding the true meaning of pain and facing demons.
About the Author
Adam Turner currently lives in Carlisle. When he is not writing, he enjoys fencing and spending time with the people he loves.
Pain is a 294-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6480-4096-2. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co, Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/pain/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pain/
