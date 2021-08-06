Rockford, IL Author Publishes Memoir of the Fast-Food Industry
August 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsElbows Deep in Idaho Potatoes, a new book by George B. Graham Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Up to his elbows in Idaho potatoes, George B. Graham Jr. began working for McDonald's of Rockford, Illinois in September 1964. It was there that he learned how a fast-food chain could be run like a "military operation." Every Saturday morning, he and the crew lined up-all smiling, in clean uniforms and polished black shoes-for the inspection by good ole Ed, which began at exactly 10:45 A.M. (Ed's watch time).
In Ed's operation, quality, service, and cleanliness were paramount, but George knows the irresistible "World Famous" French Fries were really what kept the customers coming back.
Leaving McDonald's after five years, George began what would become a lifetime of "Selling Burgers" with Burger King of Rockford, Illinois. In 2013, the year George retired from the position of General Manager, his location had served over eleven million customers. After a lifetime of experience, these are his stories.
About the Author
George B. Graham Jr. and his wife have four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. When their children were young, Graham and his wife both served as President of the PTA for their children's schools. When their son took interest in baseball, Graham got involved with little league coaching. Similarly, when their son began Scouting, Graham became a Cub Master and later the Scout Master of his son's Boy Scout Troop.
Early on in Graham's career at Burger King, he attended BK University in Miami Beach to further prepare himself to continue his leadership role as a General Manager. In his spare time, Graham enjoys camping, hiking, biking, woodworking, and tending to his grands and great grands.
Elbows Deep in Idaho Potatoes is a 64-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1503-5. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/elbows-deep-in-idaho-potatoes/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us