Naper, NE Author Publishes YA Romance Novel
August 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsMy Dear Sweet, a new book by Jaycee Jaye, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Remi is a troubled girl with a dark past and an even darker secret. When she comes face to face with her demon, she finds refuge in the most unlikely of people, Liam, the popular son of an influential and wealthy businessman. While finding her inner peace, she also finds something much deeper and learns she is not the only one hiding from their past. While Liam tries to save Remi, she finds herself saving him.
About the Author
Jaycee Jaye is a country girl from the Midwest. She grew up on her family's farm near a tiny town in South Dakota and started writing when she was a child. She began with poems and then developed songs and short stories before moving on to novels. Currently, she resides in a small town in rural Nebraska with her family.
My Dear Sweet is a 288-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1383-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at https://dorrancepressroom.com/my-dear-sweet/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/my-dear-sweet/
Contact Information
Jessica Stillwell
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
