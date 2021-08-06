Fairplay, CO Author Publishes Fantasy Novel
August 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsVölvur: A Völvur Series Story, a new book by Kaitlin Trinkaus-Twaddell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Völvur is about our main character's journey into the world of the supernatural, though she is not alone.
Völvur, the first witches, were the first supernatural creatures to walk the earth. Through their magic and sacrifice, more Völvur-like creatures emerged, creating a whole new race of humans - some thought a better, more evolved human race. The supernatural world eventually had to hide, however, as a war was waged against them.
In a story which spans more than one thousand years, the bravery, romances, and struggles of past and present Völvur are revealed. Some loyal even in the afterlife, vampires, werewolves, shifters, and demonic bounty hunters all must prove the lengths to which they will go to protect their pack.
About the Author
Larry E. Elliott served as Senior Chaplain of the Florida Air National Guard. Received the distinction of "Chaplain Emeritus" for being the longest serving (30 years) chaplain in the Air National Guard. Elliott pastored churches in Texas and Florida, served on the Florida Baptist Convention Staff for twenty-seven years, taught Sunday School, and played a euphonium in the church orchestra. He is happily married with two grown sons and three wonderful grandchildren. For sixteen years, Elliott served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Lone Star Day Care in Jacksonville, Fl.
Völvur: A Völvur Series Story is a 392-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00. The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1228-7. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
