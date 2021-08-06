Covina, CA Author Publishes Memoir
August 06, 2021 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment NewsLet Go! Let God!, a new book by Peter J. Robinson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Peter J. Robinson's story is one of transformation: from a partying, charismatic womanizer to a humble vessel of God. Throughout the journey of his life, his experiences, both joyful and painful, show how the power of prayer and surrendering to God's will can truly deliver one to a life of peace and satisfaction. The aim of this memoir is to help heal, empower, and set the reader free from their own shackles of physical pleasure and spiritual destruction.
About the Author
Peter J. Robinson enjoys spending time with his loving wife and sharing his experiences with others so that they may better themselves and their own lives. He and his wife are currently working on a blueprint to create an opportunity for healing and restoration within the communities they grew up in. Peter also enjoys spending quality time with his mom and siblings.
Let Go! Let God! is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $9.00 and eBook ($5.00). The ISBN is 978-1-6366-1262-1. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy, visit our virtual pressroom at http://dorrancepressroom.com/let-go-let-go-1/ or to buy the book visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/let-go-let-god-1/
